Buffalo Police investigate fatal stabbing in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred this afternoon in the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue in North Buffalo.

At approximately 1:34 PM, officers responded to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old female who had sustained multiple stab wounds to the shoulder and neck. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but died from her injuries.

A male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Allen, was taken into custody at the scene. Allen, the brother of the victim, has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary information indicates that this may be an isolated incident.

The Buffalo Police Department is urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Homicide Unit at (716) 851-4466.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.