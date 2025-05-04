Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Buffalo Police investigate fatal stabbing in North Buffalo

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred this afternoon in the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue in North Buffalo.
BUFFALO POLICE.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred this afternoon in the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue in North Buffalo.

At approximately 1:34 PM, officers responded to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old female who had sustained multiple stab wounds to the shoulder and neck. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but died from her injuries.

A male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Allen, was taken into custody at the scene. Allen, the brother of the victim, has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary information indicates that this may be an isolated incident.

The Buffalo Police Department is urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Homicide Unit at (716) 851-4466.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app