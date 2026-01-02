Buffalo Police find two dead bodies at Allentown residence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two dead bodies were discovered at a home on N. Pearl Street on Thursday.

Police say they responded to call of a dead body at the multi-residence home around 3:45pm. First responders confirmed what police say was a non-suspicious fatality. Police say while on the scene, officers were asked to check on another person that lives in the multi-unit residence that had not been seen for several days, and that person was also confirmed dead under non-suspicious circumstances.

Buffalo Fire and National Fuel confirmed there were no active gas or carbon monoxide leaks, according to police. They say the building was thoroughly checked and has been cleared.

No word yet on the cause of deaths or the identities of the deceased.