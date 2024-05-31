Buffalo Police Department to spend $1.9 million on new police vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department will spend $1.9 million on new police vehicles.

The department said the money is coming from capital bonds that were already approved.

The new vehicles will be marked Ford Explorers, some unmarked vehicles, and for the first time Ford F-150 trucks.

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia tells 7 News the new F-150 trucks won't just be used in the winter, but will also be used primarily by community police officers.

"There's a lot of events where they have to deliver equipment," said Gramaglia. "Whether it be food, bikes for bike giveaways, cones for certain things. There's a lot of things are needed that we don't exactly have the police vehicles for and we have to find other ways to get those there."

The commissioner the hope is that the department will receive the vehicles in about three months.