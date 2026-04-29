BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department plans to start billing organizers for security at special events as the city faces financial challenges.

Acting Police Commissioner Craig Macy explained the change during a budget workshop before the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday.

Macy noted that special events have already cost the city $868,000 in police overtime this year.

"The city is losing a lot of money. The police department is losing a lot of money on these special events," Macy said.

For some large events, like the Sabres watch party at Canalside last night that cost the city $27,000, Buffalo foots the bill for providing security.

WATCH: Buffalo Police Department plans to start billing for security at special events

Buffalo Police Department plans to start billing for security at special events

Other events are charged, but at a lower rate than what the city says is the true cost.

"Previously, a 5K last year that we billed approximately $812 to the event, but it really cost the city $2,700. So when we start looking at budgets and why costs are what they are, this can be a driving factor," Macy said.

The added cost is coming as a surprise to some organizations, including the Allentown Art Festival, which draws thousands of people to the Allentown neighborhood every summer. I caught up with Allentown Art Festival President Rita Harrington Lippman by phone.

"Having to pay would be extraordinarily difficult for us because we are a not-for-profit. We collect no salaries. We also don’t have a sponsorship. All of the money we bring in goes back out to the community through donations," Harrington Lippman said.

Harrington Lippman pointed out that the festival does pay special event fees, including a fee for each of the more than 300 vendors at the festival.

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