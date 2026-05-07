BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields is building her leadership team, announcing two deputy commissioners and a new district chief on her fourth official day in the role.

Craig Macy, who had been serving as interim commissioner, will become the First Deputy Commissioner of Operations, overseeing all patrol and specialized units.

"It's so often that when people have an interim title, they're just placeholders and they're just holding things down," Shields said. "He worked. He worked, and he stabilized this department and has us going full bore, and it's made my life so much easier."

Thelma Jones, who had been Chief of C District, was named Deputy Commissioner of Administration.

"Thelma Jones, when she would walk in a room, just commanded a level of respect that you just can't create, buy or afford someone through a title," Shields said. "She clearly has done the work, and people recognize it, know that, and she is a strong leader."

Andre Lloyd Sr. was named the New Chief of C District.

WATCH: Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields names deputy commissioners and new district chief

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields names deputy commissioners and new district chief

Shields also addressed her first few days on the job, saying she has met with some Common Council members who voted against her confirmation.

"I'm grateful for the judicial process. I don't want things customized. I'm glad that we had a robust process," Shields said.

She also acknowledged she will need to address a shortage of officers in the department.

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