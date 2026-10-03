BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For some kids, Buffalo PAL is about the game. For others, it is about friendships and the adults who show up for them on the field, on the court and in their corner.

Buffalo PAL Athletic Director Orv Cott knows that impact firsthand. Cott grew up playing in PAL leagues and now coaches and mentors the next generation.

“Besides the sports activity, we have them involved in the educational component, being a good citizen,” Cott said. “We started food nutrition programs and giving them a place to go in the summer.”

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For 75 years, the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, a nonprofit organization, has given young people access to athletic, academic and wellness programs while creating opportunities to build relationships with Buffalo Police officers.

PAL President Dennis J. Richards said the organization's partnership with the Buffalo Police Department is an important part of its mission.

“We have a great partnership with the police department over the years,” Richards said. “We want that face of a police officer to influence the minds of our youth growing up and becoming good citizens in the City of Buffalo and beyond.”

Watch: Buffalo PAL celebrates 75 years of education, sports and mentorship

Buffalo PAL celebrates 75 years of education, sports and mentorship

For Kendra Bremm, PAL's impact is personal. She grew up participating in the program and now serves on its board.

“Right in this gym is where I learned how to play basketball,” Bremm said.

Bremm said PAL has evolved over the years to include workforce development and a broader focus on developing well-rounded student-athletes who can give back to their communities.

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As Buffalo PAL marks its 75th anniversary, the organization is celebrating the people and history that helped build the program while continuing to focus on the young people it serves today.

PAL's annual auction is scheduled for October 8. Information about tickets is available here.