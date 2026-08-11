BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marce Zerrate, founder of Amor and Heritage, a nonprofit dance company based in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, was in Colombia visiting her mother when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck.

Marce described the experience as terrifying. As she works to find a way back home to Buffalo, she also is focused on helping her community recover.

"I’m still very scared. I still cry a lot because we didn’t know what was happening," Marce said.

What was supposed to be time with family quickly turned into a frightening experience.

WATCH: Buffalo nonprofit founder describes ‘terrifying’ earthquake experience in Colombia

Buffalo nonprofit founder describes ‘terrifying’ earthquake experience in Colombia

Marce said she saw homes without roofs and broken windows as the earthquake’s impact became clear.

"We saw houses without roofs, broken windows, but even though we were seeing all of that, we still didn’t think about it. We didn’t know what was really happening," she said.

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Marce said the shaking was violent. She worried about her mother and her 9-year-old daughter as the earthquake unfolded.

“All the walls had cracks in them. There were cracks in all the walls, and all the kitchen drawers opened," Marce said.

Zerate had planned to leave Cali early and return to Buffalo. But she said damage at the airport has made it difficult to get home.

She said she also looked into other airports, including one in Pereira, about three hours from her home, but that airport also had damage.

"I tried to look at other airports, like the one in Pereira, which is about three hours from my house, but it also had damage, so I don’t have an airport near me," Marce said.

For now, Marce remains in Colombia and is helping her community however she can.

She said she is proud of the way the Colombian and Cali communities have come together in the aftermath.

"We all did our part to help. This is the time for all of us to stand together and help one another during these very difficult times," Marce said.

Marce also is urging people to help those affected by the earthquake, saying even small donations can make a difference.

"Even just one dollar or five dollars can make a huge difference for everyone who is helping right now and for the survivors," she said.

