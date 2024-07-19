Buffalo native and actor publishes children's book for aspiring, young actors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking to gift that creative child in your life?

You might not have to look any further!

There is a book now available on Amazon called "JJ's Audition Adventures", written by Buffalo native, actor and author Javier Vázquez Jr.

The book is targeted towards elementary aged kids.

Vázquez, who is now based in Atlanta, shared with me that in the beginning of his acting career, he did not have much support.

He wrote this "JJ's Audition Adventures" so that young kids can see themselves in JJ and see the potential of what they can accomplish.

"What's great about 'JJ's Audition Adventures' is, it not only teaches industry-specific terms but it also reinforces emotional intelligence because JJ has to deal with the ups and downs, the highs and lows of the film industry. So, we watch him go through all of these emotional rollarcoasters, and at the same time we grow with him," Javier Vázquez Jr. explained over Zoom Thursday afternoon.

Readers can find the links on where to buy a copy of the book through ExploreTheSpark.com or through Amazon. The book, which was released on Amazon on July 4, is trending #1 in several categories on Amazon and is available through Ingram for preorder by Barnes & Noble, as well as other independent bookstores.

The book comes with bonuses like a read-along.

They will be able to scan a QR code and actually hear Vázquez narrating the book, as well learn about cultural aspects.

A virtual book launch will also take place Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. EST. Registration can be found through this link. Vázquez will be accompanied by actress and producer Ernestine Johnson Morrison.

The Buffalo native is no stranger to WKBW! In October 2022, his film Hispanic Actor premiered at North Park Theatre.