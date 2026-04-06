BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has a new police commissioner. Erika Shields previously served as Chief of Police in both Louisville and Atlanta and will be the first woman to lead the Buffalo Police Department.

"My approach to law enforcement has been one of fair and equitable policing," Shields said.

The search for a new police commissioner started in December, with Mayor Sean Ryan hiring an outside recruitment firm to cast a wide net. Ryan said the search brought in more than 40 candidates, which were then narrowed down to six finalists.

"We found a commissioner whose experience and values align with our vision, which will help us to achieve our public safety priorities - improving public safety, bolstering officer recruitment and retention, and building trust with the community," Ryan said.

But Shields' past raises questions. In June 2020, she stepped down from her role as Chief of Police in Atlanta the day after one of her officers shot and killed a Black man, Rayshard Brooks. Her resignation happened after pressure from the Atlanta NAACP and in the midst of protests after the police killing of George Floyd.

In January 2021, she was hired to lead the Louisville Police Department, becoming the department's first permanent chief after police there killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Shields resigned that position two years later when a new mayor took office.

WATCH: Buffalo names Erika Shields as new police commissioner despite past controversies

Buffalo names Erika Shields as new police commissioner despite past controversies

I asked Ryan if those issues were brought up in her interviews and how they were tackled during the recruitment process.

"So we looked at everything from both departments, the major controversies of the day, and we thought she handled the major controversies of the day quite well in both departments," Ryan said.

I invited the new commissioner to explain how she proposes to build trust with the Buffalo community in light of her resignations, but the mayor opted to answer on her behalf, saying he builds trust and transparency "through leadership."

"You put yourself out there. You talk to people," Ryan said.

Shields spoke more generally about handling controversial moments.

"What I'll say is if you are running a major law enforcement agency you're going to have controversies. And you have to work through them. And my expectation would be to be communicating on a regular basis with the members of the department, the community, the union. There is not a quick fix," Shields said.

President of the Buffalo NAACP Rev. Mark Blue released a statement regarding the hire.

"I am looking into some of the previous concerns and statements from the Atlanta NAACP and I would like to address them with Shields at a future date." - Rev. Mark Blue, Buffalo Branch NAACP

Shields will be at the helm of the BPD as the city enters contract negotiations with the police union, which has been working without a contract since June 30, 2025.

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Davidson said in a statement that the PBA is "looking forward" to working with the new commissioner.

"The Buffalo PBA looks forward to working with new commissioner Erika Shields to continue keeping crime at historic lows in the City of Buffalo. We are hopeful that this commissioner will prioritize solving staffing shortages and negotiating a new contract. The PBA would like to thank interim commissioner Craig Macy for his collaboration during this transitional time." - John Davidson, President, Buffalo PBA

Shields is expected to start in May.

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