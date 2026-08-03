Buffalo musician hopes newest album inspires others to chase dreams despite hardship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo hip-hop artist and fashion designer Da'Mon Gross is preparing to release his newest album, "Fire in My Veins," on Aug. 14 on streaming platforms and he hopes it sparks something deeper than just a playlist.

Gross, 24, who performs under the stage name "Guice Valore", attends Villa Marie College, where he also records his music.

"So Valore is actually like a spin-off of valor, which means a warrior, fighter," Gross said.

Gross has been making music for more than a decade, recording his first song with his cousin at age 12. He said it wasn't until high school that he began to take it seriously.

"I always made music, so I made my first song with my cousin when I was about 12 years old. So it's been a while. I'm 24 now, so a little bit over a decade, and I didn't really start taking music seriously until high school and people were liking it. They're like, 'You sound pretty good,'" Gross recalled.

The album's cover was shot 2 years ago with real flames, under professional supervision. Gross said the project draws from personal struggles, grief and finding purpose through creativity.

"I believe that we all have a fire in our veins, whether that be you as a news anchor, whether that be a nurse, whether that be an entrepreneur, 9 to 5 worker, whatever that may be, it's just that passion, that calling that you just can't shake. I feel like fire was the most extreme way to express just that, that passion, that unapologetic-ness that we all have within us," Gross said.

Gross said he hopes the album encourages people to pursue their dreams, even when the path isn't easy.

"So there's nothing wrong with working. There's nothing wrong with putting your head down, doing the dirty work, and doing everything that everybody else may not want to do, everything is about aesthetics nowadays, right? So I think that people should feel OK with trusting the process more than a goal or a destination and actually loving where they are, where they come from," Gross said.

Gross said the project is especially meant for people who may feel overlooked or forgotten, drawing from his own experiences growing up on Buffalo's East Side.

"I just wanted to be able to present a part of me artistically, things that I go through, things that I experienced, and it's like an outlet to me. It's almost like therapy and I know a lot of people can connect to it through music because music is a powerful tool for sure," Gross said.

In addition to the album release, Gross will celebrate with an immersive listening experience and fashion showcase during Buffalo's Fashion Runway Annual Block Party on Aug. 29 at the Fountain Plaza.