Buffalo motorcycle club serving free Thanksgiving meals to community in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo motorcycle club spread Thanksgiving kindness throughout the community on Thanksgiving Day by serving free hot meals to anyone in need.

The No Questions Asked Motorcycle Club distributed turkey, dressing, green beans and mac and cheese at 1334 Broadway Street in Buffalo. The meal distribution began around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and continued until the food ran out.

"Anyone that need a hot meal, they're welcome to come down and get a hot meal, a Thanksgiving real hot meal, macaroni and cheese dressing, greens, green beans, the real works," Kush said.

Kush serves as secretary for the No Questions Asked Motorcycle Club.

Tank, the club's president, emphasized the welcoming atmosphere they aim to create.

"Come in and enjoy yourself, feel home, feel loved, feel us. We want everybody to know that they have someone out there, no matter who you are, where you're from, where you're coming from. Just come in, enjoy family, enjoy fun, and eat," Tank said.

The motorcycle club's mission centers on giving back to the community, and their generosity extends beyond today's Thanksgiving meal distribution.

The club is also hosting a Christmas Eve giveaway featuring Santa, dinner and toys for children. Anyone who would like to help with the toy drive is welcome. Those details will be released on the club's Facebook page.