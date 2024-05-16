Buffalo mom facing child endangerment charge for keeping 2-year-old in makeshift cage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo mother is facing a child endangerment charge after keeping her 2-year-old child in a makeshift cage, according to New York State Police.

On February 8, New York State police executed a felony arrest warrant at a home on Chadduck Avenue for a previous crime in connection to 24-year-old Naesha R. Lumpkin.

While executing the warrant, police said a 2-year-old boy was found in a makeshift cage that was made from a playpen with a piece of a crib tied down on the top to prevent the child from standing or exiting. Investigators said the boy, bedding, and walls were covered in urine and feces. Erie County Child Protective Services were called and the child was taken to Oishei's Children's Hospital.

According to police, after an evaluation at the hospital, the child had two fractured ribs and bruises on his face and body.

Lumpkin allegedly told investigators that the child fell down the stairs sometime in late December 2023 or early January 2024 but she did not seek medical treatment.

She was processed for the arrest warrant and a new child endangerment charge and was issued an appearance ticket for the City of Buffalo Court on February 12, 2024.