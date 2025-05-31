Buffalo mayoral candidates share visions for the future of the city's commercial districts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are less than one month away from Election Day here in the City of Buffalo.

Thousands of voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor.

On Friday, two of the candidates laid out their plans to revitalize Buffalo's commercial districts.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon introduced his "Keep Buffalo Beautiful" initiative while in the Elmwood Village, against a backdrop of city workers tidying up around the Bidwell Parkway area.

Scanlon said that the clean-up efforts aren't costing taxpayers extra money.

State Senator Sean Ryan, who has the Erie County Democratic Party's endorsement, said downtown is in dire need of revitalization.

Another candidate, Buffalo Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, told me in a statement that Buffalo's commercial corridors need "real attention," requiring a master plan, and it shouldn't include things like increased parking fees or hotel bed taxes.

We also reached out to Garnell Whitfield and Anthony Tyson-Thompson, who are also on the ballot; we are waiting to hear back.