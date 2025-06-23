Buffalo mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Primary Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Primary Day is Tuesday in the City of Buffalo, and five Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination for mayor.

Each candidate shared their vision — and the change they’d like to see — as the city prepares for new leadership following longtime Mayor Byron Brown’s decision to step down last year.

Here’s a look at what each candidate had to say ahead of voters heading to the polls:

Senator Sean Ryan

WKBW

"People are really looking for a change in how the city of Buffalo is run. They want a brand new approach, and I'm the person that's going to bring them to a brand new approach," Ryan said. "I want the voters to see me as a change agent who has a history of getting accomplishments done... People are cautious. They've heard empty promises over the years."

Anthony Tyson-Thompson

WKBW

"We can't keep expecting a new Buffalo from the same old leaders doing the same old things due to the same status quo. We need new vision and bold, dynamic leadership. And that's what my candidacy represents. It's the bridge between the young and our elders," Tyson-Thompson said. "I know the challenges that so many things face in the city of Buffalo, because I lived them — but I've also lived the hope because I persevered and made something of my life."

Council member Rasheed Wyatt

WKBW

"I think hitting the ground running is what sets me apart. And I've been vocal in the council. You know, others can't say that — some of them aren't even elected — so I think I bring that to the table," Wyatt said. "It really has been saying the same old, same old. That's not going to be the flavor for me, because, again, we have to get our finances under control. I'm not going to be going everywhere, getting pictures and all those things — I'm going to be in the trenches, because we really got to fix this budget."

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon

wkbw

"I love getting up and getting to go to work and trying to improve the lives of Buffalonians. And I think that if people put their faith in me and our team, the best days of Buffalo are directly ahead of it," Scanlon said. "I pride myself on partnerships and collaboration, and I think that's the only way we are going to reach our full potential — making sure that our private sector, our nonprofit sector, public sector, and our residents are all on the same page."

Garnell Whitfield

WKBW

"I feel I can make a difference, because I'm going to work for the people. The people are going to be my priority. That's going to make all of the difference in the world," Whitfield said. "We have a wonderful opportunity to do something positive — to do something that's going to make a difference for generations to come. And so I'm excited about that."

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You must be a registered Democrat to vote in this primary. The winner will advance to the general election in November.