Buffalo mayoral candidate drops out of race as ECDC prepares for endorsement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the race for Buffalo’s mayor is heating the pool of candidates just got smaller.

Former Buffalo City Court Judge James McLeod has announced he is ending his bid.

McLeod, who threw his hat into the ring just a month ago, said he was committed to bringing integrity, transparency, and effective leadership to the mayor’s office.

However, in a statement released, McLeod explained that his decision to step down was not easy. He shared:

It is with great regret that I must advise you of my decision to withdraw from the 2025 race for Mayor of my beloved city of Buffalo, New York.



The decision to step down from this race was not easy. This journey has been filled with invaluable experiences, insightful conversations, and unwavering support from my dedicated team and supporters. However, recent circumstances have led me to conclude that stepping away is in the best interest of myself, my family, and the community I cherish. The current slate is historically full with eight candidates all vying for success at the expense of our community. Resources are limited and the timeliness of my entrance into this political foray could be perceived by some as a spoiler. This was never my intent and nothing would be further from the truth.



I am immensely grateful to those of you who have stood by me, offering your support, encouragement, and trust. Your belief in our shared vision has been a source of continued inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside such passionate and dedicated individuals.



While I am withdrawing from this race, my commitment to our community and the values we share remain steadfast. I will continue to advocate for the issues that matter to us all and support initiatives that drive positive change.



Thank you once again for your understanding and for the incredible journey we have embarked upon together. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts in different capacities and fostering a brighter future for this city I so dearly love called Buffalo!







McLeod’s exit leaves fewer contenders in the race, as mayoral candidates begin to prepare for the upcoming petition circulation period ahead of the summer primary.

The competition for the Erie County Democratic Committee (ECDC) endorsement is also intensifying.

This week, the ECDC will host its third and final mayoral convention.

Out of the eight candidates vying for the endorsement, only four have been invited to return: Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, State Senator Sean Ryan, former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield and Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

The party’s choice is expected to be revealed later this week.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.