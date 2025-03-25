Buffalo mayor proposes parking authority to oversee city parking ramps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've parked in Downtown Buffalo, you've likely used one of the city-owned parking ramps. But that ownership may soon change.

During his State of the City address last week, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon proposed the creation of the Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority, a move that would shift control of parking infrastructure from the city to the authority.

"I'm also asking for legislation to create the Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority," Scanlon announced.

The proposed authority would be responsible for managing and maintaining the parking ramps, which Scanlon said would bring financial benefits to the city.

"It's an opportunity to bring tens of millions of dollars into the city," he explained. "I don't think the city of Buffalo should be in the parking business."

Under the plan, a board-appointed authority would purchase the ramps from the city and oversee their operation.

Scanlon emphasized that this would not involve selling the ramps to private owners.

"So this is not something we're turning over to a private entity, selling them to private owners, where they can jam upgrades," Scanlon said. "We want to make sure there's oversight so that if we unload these ramps, costs or rates don’t skyrocket."

Buffalo isn't the first city to consider such an authority. Albany established its own parking authority in the mid-1980s.

Sean Palladino, Executive Director of the Albany Parking Authority, highlighted the benefits of the system.

"We get to work directly with the city and help with a lot of economic development," Palladino said. "There's no taxpayer dollars involved in what we do. And I think that's important."

For Buffalo’s authority to move forward, it needs approval from state lawmakers.

A bill has been introduced by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes to establish the authority, and Scanlon said he hopes it will be included in the upcoming state budget.

"These ramps are aging and require millions and millions of dollars in upgrades," Scanlon said. "If we maintain control and ownership, that cost falls on the city of Buffalo—which ultimately means the taxpayers."

