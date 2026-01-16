BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan announced plans to sign an executive order prohibiting city agencies from coordinating with federal immigration officials, fulfilling a campaign promise amid heightened immigration enforcement discussions nationwide.

"The national government is on a path unseen before, so states and the locals have to step into the breach," Ryan said.

The executive order would prevent any Buffalo city department from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Homeland Security to target residents.

"We're going to make sure no apparatus of the city of Buffalo's government is working with Homeland Security and ICE to harass people who are living in the city of Buffalo," Ryan said.

WATCH: Buffalo mayor plans executive order limiting city cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

I spoke with Ryan at the annual meeting of the Partnership for Public Good, which is advocating for such policies at the city level and calling for the passage of legislation at the state level as part of its 2026 community agenda.

The mayor says his order would apply across all city departments.

"From building inspectors to garbage collectors to police officers, what we don't want is any chilling effect," Ryan said. "We don't want people not coming to City Hall to avail themselves of services because they're afraid that somehow their visit to City Hall is going to yield a phone call to immigration."

The White House criticized similar policies, arguing they hinder immigration law enforcement. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called such measures "despicable."

"These Democrat mayors and governors are doing this over the lawful and legitimate law enforcement operations to remove violent criminals from the streets of Minnesota, from the streets of California, from the streets of New York, and from the streets of every state across this country," Leavitt said.

Buffalo has never officially declared itself a sanctuary city. When I asked Ryan if his executive order would change that status, he answered: "I don't know what those words mean.”

Immigration advocates support these protective measures for community safety.

"I look forward to having an executive order passed where I can say, and once you're in Buffalo you are safe," said Jennifer Connor, executive director of Justice for Migrant Families.

Ryan said he's still finalizing the executive order's specific provisions but expects it to be ready soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.