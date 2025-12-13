BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan announced his picks for four key positions at City Hall Friday, selecting nominees he says will help create a modern city government that delivers high-quality services to residents.

"One that's transparent, responsive, accountable, and nimble," Ryan said.

Ryan's nominee for fire commissioner, Daniel Pizarro, would make history if confirmed by the Buffalo Common Council.

"Daniel will be the first Hispanic fire commissioner in the city of Buffalo's history," Ryan said.

Pizarro acknowledged the significance of the nomination while emphasizing his commitment to the role.

"It's humbling. But as humbling as it is, I still have a job to do," Pizzaro said. "Once that fades away in a couple of days, the weight of the job will still be on my shoulders, but as of right now, I am grateful for the opportunity and I'm grateful to represent our community."

WATCH: Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces four department heads

Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces four department heads

For commissioner of community services, Ryan selected Danielle Roberts, who outlined her immediate priorities.

"Assessing the needs of the community, assessing the facilities that we have, and in January getting right started on a plan and course of action," Roberts said.

Rosa Pizzi was nominated as corporation counsel, emphasizing transparency and communication as key goals.

"We also want to incorporate transparency, and I also just want to build a culture of communication within the whole City Hall," Pizzi said. "So we're accountable to our colleagues as well and they know what's going on and we're responsive to the needs of our colleagues."

Ryan also announced Nolan Skipper as his nominee for commissioner of the Department of Public Works.

"The condition of our streets and basic services will be the focus starting Jan. 1st," Skipper said.

Ryan also announced that Ian Ott, who has handled media relations for him while he was state senator, will be the director of communications.

All of the nominations require confirmation by the Buffalo Common Council. The first confirmation meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

On Thursday, Ryan announced that Craig Macy, the Buffalo Police Department's former chief of detectives, will be named the interim Police Commissioner on January 1. Macy's appointment is an interim one, and a national search remains underway for the position of police commissioner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.