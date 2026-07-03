BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A flag-raising ceremony for the Somali community at Niagara Square in Buffalo has sparked a political controversy, with threats and harassment directed at City Hall after Republican officials publicly criticized the event.

Flag-raising ceremonies are a longstanding tradition at Niagara Square, where politicians and communities gather for speeches and photos as they hoist the flags of other countries and causes.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held to raise the Somali flag.

Erie County GOP Leader Michael Kracker and Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy questioned the city for allowing the Somali flag to be flown. They also criticized Mayor Sean Ryan for not holding a city-sponsored fireworks show to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Niagara Square has two flagpoles. One always flies the American flag. The second was dedicated in 1986, when it was presented by the Amvets to then-Mayor Jimmy Griffin, and it was originally meant to fly the Canadian flag. Since then, it has been rotated for other flags.

Ryan addressed the complaints on Friday.

"They have intentionally politicized the fact that a Somali flag was hung on Niagara Square on July 1st as it has been for several years," Ryan said.

WATCH: Buffalo mayor defends Somali flag ceremony at Niagara Square amid threats, harassment

Buffalo mayor defends Somali flag ceremony at Niagara Square amid threats, harassment

Ryan also pushed back on the nature of the criticism.

"I never heard Nick Langworthy or Michael Kracker complain when we hung a flag of a European white nation. But when we hang the flag of an African nation with brown people in it, suddenly there's big complaints," Ryan said.

Ryan told reporters that remarks from Langworthy and Kracker, shared widely on social media, have helped fuel threats and harassment at City Hall, including an online threat to blow up City Hall. Someone also damaged the flagpole and stole the flag.

"Hundreds and hundreds of phone calls from across America, internet contacts, Facebook, and in there were several threats. You know, threats against myself, threats against council members, threats against city property, threats against city hall, you know, bomb threats. So ... it's the cesspool of the Internet in a fact-free environment," Ryan said.

Kracker responded to Ryan's remarks in a statement.

"Unlike Sean Ryan, I intend to spend my July 4th weekend proudly celebrating the 250th anniversary of our nation. Fireworks included," Kracker said.

Langworthy said in a statement: "Sean Ryan can say whatever he wants. I'm not backing down. I believe a city as great as Buffalo should proudly celebrate America's 250th birthday."

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