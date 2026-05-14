Buffalo marks 4 years since mass shooting that killed 10 neighbors, injured 3 others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four years after a racially motivated mass shooting killed 10 people on Buffalo's East Side, the community continues to grieve, rebuild, and push for lasting change.

The memorial at the site sits quietly on the eve of the May 14 anniversary, peaceful and glistening in the sun. It is a reminder of a day filled with sorrow, hurt and loss for the people of East Buffalo.

Leon Moore, a Buffalo native, reflected on how the tragedy has shaped the community in the years since.

"Well, as I reflect on it, I noticed how the community is really coming together," Moore said.

The Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue was the only grocery store in the area for miles. Since the shooting, Moore said local organizations have stepped up to help fill that gap.

"This was the only supermarket in our area for so many miles, and I noticed that since that tragedy happened, a lot of the community-based organizations have come together for us to feed the community," Moore said.

Food access remains a pressing concern for many residents.

"Some people probably, they need that day or two food, some, some people, because there's some people that's really hurting when it comes to food and trying to afford food. Look at the gas prices going up, you know what I'm saying? Food's going up, everything is going up," Moore said.

What "progress" looks like varies depending on who you ask. Moore said he wants to see more than road construction along Jefferson Avenue. He wants to see the corridor restored to what it once was.

"A lot of what once had Jefferson used to be thriving, is gone now. I think we need to bring that back, to bring people back to the community. Now everything is spread it all out where we have to go and shop, like they said," Moore said.

This week, the 5/14 Memorial Foundation announced it has selected Buffalo Construction Consultants as the construction manager for the planned Living Memorial and Healing Center at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, stated that the selection marks a significant step forward.

"A step for us that will help us to guide the construction. This is a professional team that'll help us, guide the details of the construction, as it pertains to the actual budget, as it pertains to the timeline, in the management of everything it takes to do an important development like this," Houston said.