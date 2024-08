BUFFALO, N.Y. WKBW — Buffalo Police say an investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to Grant Street and Potomac Avenue.

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was shot outside, according to police. He was taken in an ambulance to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.