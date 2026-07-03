BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is marking America's 250th birthday with his annual Fourth of July display, even after a house fire and the death of his father made this year's setup more difficult than ever.

Dave Shovelman has put on the display for six years.

This year, it is set up on Sunset Street in Buffalo after a fire at his previous home in Cheektowaga forced him to relocate. Shovelman said the fire started on the second floor of the Cheektowaga home, and he lost most of his belongings, including all of his clothing.

Adam Beam Some of the vast 4th of July display put on by Dave Shovelman every year.

"I lost more clothing than my mom did," Shovelman said. He added the situation was made worse when people broke into the home after the fire and stole items.

Shovelman also lost his father, George Klostermann, in November. Klostermann was an Army veteran who served from 1982 to 1988 at Fort Worth, Texas, and in Frankfurt, Germany. Shovelman said honoring veterans is the reason he puts on the display each year.

The fire destroyed much of the collection Shovelman had built over the years, as many items were stored inside the house. Community members stepped in to help him rebuild.

Adam Beam A hat honoring veterans as part of Dave Shovelman's annual 4th of July display.

"There were many people that actually donated clothing, they donated small knickknacks. They've even went as far as donating some of my things that I actually have on display this year," Shovelman said.

"There was a point in time where I said to myself, this may not happen this year," Shovelman said. "To be real honest, this is not everything. I did not have enough time to put it all up. But this is just a small amount of what I do have."

Shovelman said putting on the display for the country's 250th birthday carries added meaning.

WATCH: Buffalo man honors veterans with annual Fourth of July display, despite personal losses

Buffalo man honors veterans with annual Fourth of July display, despite personal losses

"It may teach people things. There are kids that do actually ask me questions," Shovelman said. "It means a lot really to me because my father would be happy if he saw me continuing. And just because I'm gonna be the only one running this tomorrow doesn't mean that anything's gonna stop me."

Shovelman said the display will be up through July 4 and will come down on July 5, weather permitting. The display is located on Sunset Street in Buffalo.