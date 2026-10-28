Buffalo man charged after pregnant girlfriend allegedly held captive, beaten for days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he held his pregnant girlfriend against her will for three days and repeatedly assaulted her before she lost her unborn baby.

Christopher Miranda was arraigned Wednesday morning in Buffalo City Court on felony counts of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

According to court documents, Miranda allegedly confined his girlfriend to a room starting on Friday, blocking the door and refusing to allow her to eat.

Investigators allege Miranda repeatedly beat the woman and attempted to strangle her multiple times.

Early Tuesday morning, police said Miranda allegedly dragged the woman by her hair down 10 steps, then left her outside.

The woman, whom 7 News is not identifying to protect her privacy, began bleeding and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Investigators said the woman was approximately 25 weeks pregnant. Miranda has not been charged directly in connection with the death of the unborn child.

In 2019, New York state repealed laws as part of the Reproductive Health Act that made committing an act that causes a pregnant woman to have a miscarriage a crime.

"She was pregnant, and that is a particularly vulnerable time for individuals when they are pregnant and in an abusive relationship," Catharine Miles-Kania, CEO of the Family Justice Center, said. "We really see an increase in violence that can happen."

Miles-Kania also pointed to the allegations of strangulation in the case.

"Once again, we're hearing about strangulation," she said.

Miles-Kania said a single instance of strangulation can increase the risk of homicide by 750% and that the danger is compounded when someone experiencing abuse is pregnant.

The Family Justice Center provides services to domestic violence survivors, including safety planning, assistance with family offense petitions for orders of protection, court accompaniment and emergency "to-go" bags for people who need to leave home for emergency shelter or housing.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation who needs help can call the Family Justice Center at (716) 558-SAFE.

WATCH: Buffalo man charged after pregnant girlfriend allegedly held captive, beaten for days