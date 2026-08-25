BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is now being held in the Erie County Holding Center facing assault and weapons charges in connection with one of the shootings that left a total of 11 people wounded during Fourth of July violence in the city.

Mark Hawkins, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 19 and is accused of shooting a man in the left shoulder during the violence that erupted on the Fourth of July.

Hawkins is charged with the following:



One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment



According to Buffalo police, just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at 732 Glenwood Avenue. Police found three victims, a 22-year-old man, a 35-year-old female and a 51-year-old female, suffering from gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said in a July 6 news conference that there were six separate shooting incidents that night "which resulted in 11 individuals being shot."

"The shooting victims range in age from 13 to 51 years of age," Shields said.

Many of those shootings occurred within one hour as hundreds of people gathered on the streets, prompted by a street party promoter.

WATCH: Buffalo man arrested in connection with one of the Fourth of July shootings

Buffalo man arrested in connection with one of the Fourth of July shootings

Four people were shot at East Delavan and Stevens avenues.

According to Buffalo police, detectives conducted multiple investigations into the shootings. Hawkins was taken into custody on August 18 in connection to the Glenwood Avenue shooting.

A search warrant was conducted in the 100 block of Lafauette Avenue, where a firearm and a high-capacity magazine were recovered. The firearm, a Taurus G3C, has been confirmed to be a weapon that discharged on July 5.

According to court records, Hawkins was seen on Glenwood Avenue with a firearm, firing it multiple times with multiple people all around.

Court records show that at the time of his arrest, Hawkins was on parole after serving four years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon.

He has been remanded to jail in the Glenwood shooting. His next court date is Oct. 5.

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