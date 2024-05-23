Buffalo man arraigned for fatal shooting, stabbing teenager

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Emanuel T. Stokes of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on May 12, Stokes shot a 34-year-old man near Kehr and Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. The man was taken to ECMC where he later died. According to the district attorney's office, Stokes stabbed a teenager on the 200 block of Mills Street in the City of Buffalo later that morning. The teenage boy was treated for wounds to his neck and upper arm at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Stokes faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail.