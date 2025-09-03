BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an emotional day in court for the family of Amanda Thompson, a mother of four who was shot and killed on the front porch of her home on South Ogden Street in Buffalo in July.

The accused killer, her ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Rickey M. Crouch, appeared in court facing nine charges, including first-degree murder.

Crouch had been in custody at ECMC until his court appearance on Wednesday. He was involved in a crash on the Thruway just hours after he allegedly killed Thompson.

WATCH: Buffalo man accused of killing mother of 4 makes first court appearance

Buffalo man accused of killing mother of 4 makes first court appearance

State Supreme Court Justice Kelly Vacco did not allow cameras in the courtroom, but she said Crouch was on suicide watch. She issued what's called a drag order to force him to be in court after initially missing his scheduled appearance in the morning.

He appeared at 2:30 p.m. with a sling on his right arm.

Crime Stoppers

13 family members and friends of Amanda Thompson were in the courtroom Wednesday. The tension was palpable as Amanda's mother stared at Crouch, and he looked back at the family twice. A victim advocate working with Amanda's family noticed this interaction, got up and spoke to a court officer who then stood in front of Crouch.

The family didn't want to talk after the hearing, but they had previously spoken at a rally calling for changes to the criminal justice system.

"Drastic measures have to be made before there's another mother and children standing up here talking about how they lost their family member. It has to stop," Amanda's mother said.

When asked what should have been done differently, she said, "He should have never been released. I mean, he was a convicted killer, and they released him on bail after being caught with two loaded handguns. It makes no sense to me."

Rickey Crouch was convicted of murder in 1997 and was released on parole five years ago.

Crouch is now being held without bail. If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

