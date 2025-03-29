Buffalo leaders host inaugural LeadHERship Women’s Expo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Women’s History Month comes to a close, two local elected officials took action to celebrate and empower women across Western New York.

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard and Buffalo Common Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart hosted the first-ever LeadHERship Women’s Expo, an event designed to bring together women from all backgrounds to share knowledge, mentorship, and inspiration.

The expo featured a panel discussion with influential women leaders, an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions, and a keynote speech from Trini Ross, the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

Legislator St. Jean Tard emphasized the importance of creating spaces where women can learn from each other.

“Information is power, and that’s what this is about,” Everthart said. “We’re bringing together women from all different walks of life, all career backgrounds, and all age ranges—because sharing knowledge and best practices is how we grow stronger together.”

“We need to bring women from different backgrounds and education levels together,” St. Jean Tard said. “And we need to make sure young people in the room have those mentorship opportunities.”

The event, held at Gerard Place on Bailey Avenue, was a sold-out success, underscoring the strong demand for community-driven conversations about women’s empowerment.

Beyond the inspiring discussions, attendees had the chance to explore women-owned businesses, access health resources and celebrate local trailblazers through the Inspiring Women Awards.

