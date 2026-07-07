BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 11 people were shot during a street party takeover that started at East Delavan and Grider in Buffalo over the Fourth of July holiday, city leaders are now looking at how to prevent future takeovers.

Mayor Sean Ryan said the problem is not unique to Buffalo.

"Every upstate mayor had a similar problem — organizers organizing illegal events in their police force playing cat and mouse to try to stop the events from coming off," Ryan said Tuesday.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said Monday at a news conference that the city is exploring possible criminal charges and fines targeting event organizers.

Thaddeus Johnson, a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, said that approach is gaining traction in cities across the country.

"Some places have really focused on the organizers," Johnson said.

In Milwaukee, police arrested organizers of street takeovers in April.

"We have robust plans in order to make mass arrests of these individuals," a Milwaukee official said.

Ryan said curfews for youth are also under consideration.

"So we're going to look into it with our corporation counsel's office," Ryan said.

WATCH: Buffalo leaders explore strategies to prevent future takeovers after 11 people shot

Buffalo leaders explore strategies to prevent future takeovers after 11 people shot

Rochester is weighing similar measures after its own mass shooting over the Fourth of July weekend.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans pointed to the role of unsupervised minors.

"We cannot have instances of minors being unaccompanied and their parents are nowhere to be found," Evans said.

In Houston, police have created a specialized unit dedicated to street takeovers "who can follow social media, who can provide the intel, who can gather evidence, who has relationships in these communities, where they can disrupt these hostile takeovers," Johnson said.

Oakland has taken a longer-term approach, redesigning streets to discourage racing while also using camera systems and interagency partnerships to identify and seize vehicles.

"You can't just arrest, you can't just break up and think you've won," Johnson said.

Johnson cautioned that enforcement alone is not enough and warned against broad, indiscriminate policing.

"We have to make sure that we maintain smart policing and targeted policing, and not just turn it into like a widespread blanket stop and frisk approach," Johnson said.

Shields said Buffalo must take a firm stand.

"This cannot be who Buffalo is. And as the commissioner of police, I will do everything within my authority to arrest, prosecute, and convict those individuals who are traumatizing others," Shields said.

I reached out to the promoter of the event and am also waiting to hear from the city about how exactly they plan to hold him accountable.

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