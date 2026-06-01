BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope is calling for a hard control period to return to the city, raising questions about how Buffalo plans to balance its books long-term.

The Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, also known as the control board, has acted in an advisory capacity only since 2012, following its last hard control period, which ran from 2003 to 2012. A return to hard control would mean the board and not the city or council would have oversight over the city's fiscal health.

Halton-Pope said she does not want to give up the council's control, but filed the resolution to start "a conversation" about the city's fiscal future.

"We do need to figure out what we're gonna do, we do need to tighten our belts," Halton-Pope said.

The council majority leader also raised concerns about the city's ability to manage its finances independently, given the state is set to give the city $70 million for the upcoming fiscal year and at least $10 million next year to help balance the budget. The state is unlikely to have the same resources next year if planned federal cuts happen.

"We haven't been able to right ourselves on our own and we keep relying on the state to help us get out of this. We're gonna rely on the state to get out of this next year as well," Halton-Pope said.

WATCH: Buffalo lawmaker calls for hard control board as city faces long-term budget concerns

Buffalo lawmaker calls for hard control board as city faces long-term budget concerns

The city's last hard control period came into play after years of budget deficits, along with threats to essential services. City officials could no longer tax their way out of the problem, having reached their constitutional taxable limit. So the hard control board implemented a pay freeze for all city workers. BFSA Secretary Fred Floss says the city is still recovering from that freeze.

"We can now look back and ask, do we have the workforce that we need? Because by not raising wages and paying wages lower than everybody else, well, people don't wanna come and work for you," Floss said.

Halton-Pope told me she's not necessarily asking for pay freezes, but did acknowledge the eight labor union contracts with the city that are due for renegotiation this year. A pay freeze now could help save money.

The BFSA would have to vote for a hard control period, and at least one board member is against the idea, with Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan calling it "irresponsible."

"I'm not sure why anybody would suggest a hard control board, because all it would lead to is a freezing of the wages of every city worker," Ryan said. "And right now our plow drivers are garbage truck drivers they have yet to catch up," he added.

The common council will discuss Halton-Pope's resolution on Tuesday.

