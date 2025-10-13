BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Waiting days for lab results may soon be a thing of the past for hundreds of people involved in the criminal justice system, thanks to a Buffalo-based company that’s changing how and where drug testing gets done.

wkbw

Buffalo Clinical Lab and Testing Center is leading a first-in-the-nation innovation by operating a clinical drug testing facility inside Buffalo City Court, delivering 10-minute test results directly to judges while participants are still in the building.

The lab is already making waves across Drug Treatment Court, Mental Health Court, and Veterans Court, providing instant results that allow for real-time decisions and timely interventions.

“This is health equity in action,” said Francesca Gidney, founder and co-owner of Buffalo Clinical Lab. “We’re going where we’re needed, and in many cases, we’re bringing transportation solutions with us.”

wkbw

Currently, the company operates two sites, one in Lackawanna, where the lab sits directly across from the courthouse, and another inside Buffalo City Court, making the process easier for participants who would otherwise have to make multiple trips and face long wait times.

Lab technician Mary Bennet said the speed is transforming how courts operate.

“A lot of times, people come here and get tested, and by the time they get back to court, the results are already in for the judge,” she said.

Gidney said the impact is already measurable. The program has saved an estimated $2.7 million for 745 court participants through reduced incarceration, fewer missed workdays, and faster court processing.

“You can actually see what a participant is using,” Gidney said. “Intervention can be included quickly, and you can tell if treatment is working or if there’s a need to adjust.”

WATCH: Buffalo lab delivers first-in-the-nation innovation with on-site drug testing inside courthouse

Buffalo lab delivers first-in-the-nation innovation with on-site drug testing inside courthouse

“We eliminated transportation barriers and scheduling conflicts for people who have to work,” Gidney said. “These are the kinds of barriers that cause participants to drop out or remain in the program longer than necessary.”

Gidney said the program is gaining attention. At a recent city council meeting, Lackawanna City Council President Fred Marrano thanked the team for their work.

“I can’t begin to mention what a great service your company provides to the community,” Marrano said. “What you do saves lives.”

Looking ahead, Buffalo Clinical Lab has its sights set on rural Western New York. Gidney said expansion is already underway, with plans to launch in rural areas by the new year, bringing much-needed access to communities that often lack nearby treatment or testing facilities.