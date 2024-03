BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ready to get ahead of your summer renovations this year? The Buffalo Home Show is back in town to help you do just that. The show is hosting over 300+ vendors for attendees to explore along with special guest speakers, displays and sales.

The show is running for two weekends — March 8th-10th and March 15th-17th. Admission prices are listed below.

3 and Under: Free

6-12: $3

13+: $10

You can buy your tickets here.