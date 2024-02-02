Buffalo hairstylist reigniting confidence among people with hair loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No matter your gender, hair is directly related to our self-esteem.

Some are fortunate enough to have a full head of hair well into their aging journey.

Luckily, in our day and age, there are resources for people take advantage of in order for their self-esteem is restored.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun found one Buffalo hairstylist who is changing the way his clients look and feel one hair strand at a time.

"It is absolutely fabulous for someone that has my condition. It opens a brand new-- isn't it fabulous," Natalie Hutchen said.

Natalie Hutchen shared she started losing her hair in her early 20s.

It was a gut-wrenching process that left her insecure.

She added, "When you have issues with your hair. Women, what's our glory? Our hair?"

Unaware of the hair options outside of wigs, she found popular Buffalo hairstylist Steven P. Daniels who introduced her to the world of cranial prosthesis, a medical grade wig used for patients with medical conditions or treatments like alopecia, cancer, chemotherapy.

"Having this just puts me back in my niche," Hutchen shared with a smile. "It looked like my own hair. I always had long, healthy, strong hair and when he turned me around, when I say that was life-changing, it was life-changing. 'So, you know, you can't run to the door. Where's my wig. I got to have something on my head.' But with this, you just move along."

It is a process Daniels has worked on with Hutchen for the last 25 years.

"There's a lot of people who are suffering but just don't know how to connect the dots or where they can get help for that. So, what I do is I work with veterans and also people who are insured with health insurance. You can actually come to me. I can provide this non-surgical hair replacement and it's covered by your insurance and the veterans are covered 100% by the VA," hairstylist and cranial prosthesis specialist Steve P. Daniels explained. "I love creating new looks for clients. I love the interaction with people. I love to be able to help them connect the dots, especially when there is a hair loss situation."

In order to reach more clients, the 35-year hair stylist and certified prosthesis provider is opening up shop in a new location for private consultations, and a new collaboration with Roswell Park Cancer Center.

"I provide non-surgical hair replacement for people who are suffering from hair loss, everything from hereditary, to cancer treatment to chemical challenges," Daniels said.

Daniels will continue to do his day-to-day hairstyling. He is just making room for more clients dealing with hair loss.

Hutchen said, "I don't like wigs, so when we were experimenting with wigs, I didn't like that feel of maybe coming off. This is like my own hair. My own scalp. It is absolutely adorable. I love it. It's life-changing, so I adore this."

If you are a veteran experiencing hair loss or someone dealing with alopecia, chemotherapy, severe burns, etc., through a client's insurance, there is no-out-of-pocket cost.

For a private consultation, call (716) 713-0094.

There are three levels of hair replacement: the cranial prosthesis is made to your head shape, the in-house custom, made by Daniels and finally stock units from a local store called hair saga for those who are uninsured.

7 News got a sneak peak of his suite at Sola Salons Thursday afternoon, but the actual opening is set for Monday, Feb. 19. It is located 2658 Delaware Ave, St. 32, Buffalo, NY 14216.