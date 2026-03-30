'I wanted to create that opportunity': New Buffalo Girls Club fostering community connection for women in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A social club in Western New York is gaining momentum after just one year, building a growing community of women through curated events designed to foster genuine connection.

The Buffalo Girls Club hosted a "Prosecco and Clay" event this weekend, giving attendees the chance to unwind and learn a new skill while also supporting a women-owned small business in Buffalo. About 12 women gathered for the experience by shaping their own clay pieces and connecting over conversation and a glass of prosecco.

Organizers said the event is just one example of how the club is redefining what social spaces for women can look like.

"I started the Buffalo Girls Club to create a third space for women outside of work, outside of school, outside of home to give them a space to connect, meet new women, because it is hard to build friendships when you're older. So I wanted to create that opportunity," founder Carisse Scott said.

The club was launched last summer by Scott, alongside Social Media Manager Amanda Cusack and Communications Director Kerri Perry. Together, the trio has focused on creating experiences that go beyond traditional networking, where women can build authentic relationships.

The Buffalo Girls Club is planning a larger event, featuring a gathering of nearly 150 women at Delaware Park, which will benefit local organizations, including Kaylee's Kindness Foundation and Taylor's Harvest. The team is currently seeking sponsors to support that initiative.

Upcoming events for April include:

Art of Femme Movement Heels Dance Class: April 11, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at House of Hips, 1863 Clinton Street, Buffalo

Barre, Boba, and Bouquet (in partnership with Barre3): April 19, Noon – 5:00 p.m. at 1665 Main Street, Buffalo (must register through Barre3 app)

Prosecco and Clay (Sold Out): April 26, 1:30 p.m. in B2958 Delaware Avenue

Wellness Crawl: Date TBD

For more information on upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities, or membership, you can reach out via email at buflogirlsclub@gmail.com or visit their Instagram page at @buflogirlsclub, or Linktree.