Buffalo Firefighters 'Fill the Boot' in Downtown Buffalo Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Bravest were on popular street corners throughout the city Thursday morning, with boots out, raising money for a cause.

Firefighters are hosting their 'Fill the Boot' campaign with money going to charities like the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

It's just really great to see the outside support. Obviously, a lot of people in the community love us and it's really cool to see their reaction doing this; and it's always a great time. Dan Skinner, Buffalo Firefighter

Starting at 7 a.m. Buffalo's bravest were at the intersections of:



North Oak Street and Genesee Street

Elm Street and Swan Street

The Niagara Street exit off I-190

Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue

Church Street near the Skyway

Seneca Street and Bailey Avenue

Abbott Road and Red Jacket Parkway

Goodell Street and Michigan Avenue

If you missed Buffalo's Bravest out in the community Thursday morning during the drive, you can still donate here.