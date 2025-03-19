Buffalo Fire Department celebrates grand opening of Seneca & Southside Firehouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, the Buffalo Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of the Seneca & Southside Firehouse.

The new state-of-the-art multi-million dollar firehouse is home to Engine 25, Ladder 10, and the 6th Battalion Chief.

Lieutenant Danielle Nicolosi gave us an inside look.

"Each crew has one officer and three firefighters that are going to be on the rig," she said. "The officers get their own quarters. They each have their own bathrooms and then they'll have their bunk."

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said building a space that's comfortable for all his firefighters was a top priority. He said there are more female firefighters and the new facility has accommodations for them, including private co-ed bathrooms and private bunk rooms, which Nicolosi said are welcome changes.

"When I first came in there were definitely not as many females as there are now," she said. "And now we have a ton of females in the department and it's awesome and you can see just with this house the gender-neutral rooms that they have created for us."

The house also has a lounge room, fitness center, decontamination zones and a large kitchen.

Renaldo said it took about three years to complete and cost approximately $11 million.