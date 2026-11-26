BUFFALO, NY — The family behind the Blizzard of '77 Travel Game is bringing back this unique piece of Buffalo history to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of those five fateful winter days.

On the morning of January 28, 1977, just after 11 a.m., the blizzard began. Over the next few days, Buffalo and surrounding areas saw snow fall as high as 100 inches, with high winds creating drifts as high as 30 to 40 feet.

The weather was so severe that President Jimmy Carter declared an "emergency" for the entire states of New York and Pennsylvania, the first time a snowstorm had prompted such a response.

At the time, Buffalo resident Paul Marino was only nine years old.

WKBW Cars buried and abandoned in feet of snow during the Blizzard of 1977.

"My dad, he was a salesman, and we were living in Buffalo, and he drove down to Jamestown the morning of the blizzard," Paul told WKBW. "He was coming back from his morning appointment. Around 11:10 a.m. is when the storm actually struck."

According to Paul, his father, Chuck Marino, found the thruway route impassable. Attempting to turn around, Chuck found a handful of other motorists who had been stranded due to the worsening conditions. Eventually, he and the other travelers took refuge from the storm at a fire station in Irving for two days.

"During that time, we (Paul and his mother Donna) would check in with him; he'd give us a call, and he was explaining to us, Mom and I, what that experience was like trying to drive that." Paul continued, "My parents always loved playing games with me; they always encouraged creativity, so I took one of my dad's legal pads, and he hated when I did this, but I ripped off all of the paper so I could have the cardboard, right? I've got the cardboard, I grabbed some of my markers and my Matchbox cars."

Paul would go on to draw a road, including snow drifts, abandoned cars, dead batteries, and other obstacles his father had witnessed firsthand. When Chuck returned home and saw his son's creation, that moment inspired the Blizzard of '77 Travel Game.

Blizzard of '77 Travel Game Blizzard of '77 creator Chuck Marino promoting the original Travel Game.

The original Blizzard of '77 Travel Game moved remarkably quickly from idea to market. Released in July 1977, the first production run of 40,000 games sold out almost immediately. A second run followed, bringing total sales of the original Buffalo edition to more than 70,000 games.

Following these initial releases, no further copies of the game would be made. Chuck Marino died in 2020 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Years later, Donna, Paul and Paul's wife Laurie knew how to not only pay tribute to the original game, but to its original creator.

"If Dad were with us, guess what? We would be doing a 50th anniversary game," Paul said.

The goal of the 50th Anniversary Edition is "preservation, not reinvention." The original's double-sided board and gameplay remain. Rules have been lightly updated for clarity, while the edition features restored artwork, refreshed production, commemorative details, upgraded components, and individual numbering.

However, this release is limited to 1,000 copies, and once they are sold out, no more will be produced.

According to Paul, he hopes new players realize that despite the devastation the blizzard brought, the storm symbolizes something much more hopeful.

"For me, obviously now versus nine-year-old, didn't realize it, how much Buffalo comes together through any type of storm. Neighbors helping neighbors, businesses taking in strangers off the streets, people walking to the store to get their neighbor medicine." Paul added, "It was truly a time when we earned the 'City of Good Neighbors.' It was just truly a tremendous time to see the community come together to make it through that storm."

Available copies of the game can be found at the Marinos' website.