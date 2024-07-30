Buffalo exploring possibility of establishing its own EMS service following AMR complaints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon introduced a resolution Tuesday that explores the idea of the City of Buffalo having its own EMS service within the Buffalo Fire Department.

"I think at the very least we can take a look at it," Scanlon said.

Scanlon said this is a conversation the city has been having for quite some time.

However, the conversation heated up after Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski received complaints about AMR response times.

The 7 News I-Team has obtained a letter sent to AMR, by Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, explaining some people in his district have been left "without proper care for over an hour or no service at all."

During Tuesday's special session — other Council members shared concerns about AMR from people living in their specific districts.

"There is a problem. I don't know if it's with AMR, I don't know if it's with 911 but there's no resident in the city of Buffalo that should have to sit there for two hours waiting for a rescue squad," Council member Joseph Golombek said.

"It took five hours to get an ambulance after her mother had a heart attack. Assuming all of that is true, that's certainly unacceptable," Council member Joel Feroleto said.

Scanlon's resolution requests:



Common Council to work with the Department of Public Works and BFD to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study to establish a City of Buffalo EMS ambulance study

An evaluation of cost and savings with this service and a report of EMS models

These findings and recommendations should be presented to CC within 180 of adopting the resolution as well as recommendation for the next steps

"It's a clear indication that we want to provide the very best service possible, and whatever that might look like and that's what I'm prepared to do," Scanlon said.

Although Mayor Byron Brown said he was unaware of concerns surrounding AMR's response times , 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked him about the possibility of the city establishing its own ambulance corps.

"My administration is always open to looking at ways to improve the delivery of services for our residents, looking at ways to reduce costs of providing services to our residents, so we think that that is a helpful review," Brown said.

AMR is being called to testify at a common council meeting in September. An AMR spokesperson said they're looking forward to this discussion.

