Buffalo event brings kids closer to music with live performances and fun

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Junior Jerry Jam hosted an event at Ironworks in Buffalo on Sunday to raise money for Hope Rises, providing a fun musical experience for children.

The event, held in Buffalo's Cobblestone neighborhood, was organized by Junior Jerry Jam, a non-profit dedicated to creating enjoyable spaces for kids to experience live music.

"We're excited to rock out with our girls, just have a fun, Taylor, sparkly time," said Shannon Glurich, expressing the enthusiasm shared by many attendees.

Junior Jerry Jam was created as a tribute to the late Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead's guitarist, to inspire children to appreciate and engage with music

Len Stubbe, a Junior Jerry Jam board member, emphasized the importance of introducing children to music. "How are we going to find the next Beethoven if we don't, you know, teach kids to love music and make music?"

Cami Clune, a performer at the event, noted the significance of the experience for young attendees,

"This is their first concert so it's cool to see them experience that and especially with Taylor Swift, she has a lot of kid fans, so it's really fun," said Clune.

Cami and the Fringe performed at the event, offering families an 'Eras Tour' experience and creating memorable 'first concert' moments for several children.

"More than anything the parents like to enjoy live music with their kids and bring their kids to a concert with their kids and who gets to do that?" said Stubbe.

Junior Jerry Jam hopes to inspire children to explore music and perhaps even pick up an instrument, as they continue to grow and encourage community support for their mission.

Read more about Junior Jerry Jam here.