Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours offers fun history lessons

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours offers families a deep dive into Buffalo's history in a bus tour.

The tour guide, Joel Dombrowski takes tour attendees back into time to learn all about the Queen City's history.

"So Buffalo isn't just one neighborhood or one person or one thing . It's a bunch of things. It's these wonderful treads and what the bus allows us to do is to weave those treads into what I think is a, is a wonderful fabric,"said Dombrowski.

You will learn how Buffalo got its name, Canal District, Millionaire's Row and so much more.

"The Erie Canal Terminus is what really propelled Buffalo into being the eighth largest city in America, which it once was and so it's a great idea to tell the story of the Erie Canal and then springboard and tell you, the rest of it, the good, the bad, the renaissance, everything," said Dombrowski.

Tickets are $30 per person. Tours operate June through September and depart from the Naval Park.

Reservations can be made here.