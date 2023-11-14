Buffalo delays winter parking regulations along bus routes, reminds residents to sign up for BuffAlert system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it has delayed the start of winter parking enforcement regulations along city bus routes due to the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The regulations are normally active from November 15 through April 1. The city did not give a date for when the regulations will go into place this year.

“My administration and I deemed this delay to be appropriate, considering the warm weather expected for this week and during the Thanksgiving holiday week. We are grateful for this nice weather. I encourage residents to take advantage and enjoy this burst of springlike fall weather.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

The city has also issued a reminder to residents to sign up for the BuffAlert system.

“As winter weather approaches, it is imperative that residents stay in constant close contact with the city regarding weather related closings, emergencies and storm-related safety tips. The BuffAlert system reaches thousands of residents from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds every year.” - Mayor Brown

Those who sign up will receive weather and closure-related information on their cell phones.

The city said to sign up you can text your zip code to 38276. It can be customized by users to provide information in 66 different languages.

You can find more information here.