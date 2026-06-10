Buffalo dancer and instructor Fanny Olaya brings salsa to Canalside, offers new summer dance classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fanny Olaya, a Peruvian-born Latin dance instructor, is inviting the Western New York community to get moving this summer through free outdoor salsa events at Canalside and a new session of dance classes in Buffalo.

Olaya has been teaching and promoting Latin dance in Western New York for over 17 years. She will lead Salsa Saturdays at Canalside throughout the summer. The free events feature a beginner-friendly dance lesson followed by social dancing and are open to people of all ages and experience levels.

In addition to the Canalside events, Olaya is launching a new session of dance classes at the Pucho Olivencia Center, located at 261 Swan Street in Buffalo.

WKBW

"Latin dance is a great way to stay active, meet new people, and experience culture, the joy of music and community. My goal is to make dance accessible and welcoming to everyone, whether they are stepping onto the dance floor for the first time or looking to improve their skills," Olaya said.

Sunday classes are scheduled for June 21, July 5, July 12, and July 26:



Intro to Salsa On1 - Noon

Intro to Bachata - 1 p.m.

Salsa Partnerwork On1 - 2 p.m.

Salsa Footwork On1 - 3 p.m.

Team Class - 4 p.m.

Thursday classes are scheduled for July 9, July 30, Aug. 6, and Aug. 20:



Salsa Ladies Styling - 7 p.m.

Bachata Level 2 - 8 p.m.

Olaya has dedicated her career to growing Buffalo's Latin dance community through classes, performances, cultural events and community outreach.

For more information, class registration, or event updates, visit buffalosalsadance.com or follow @fannydancer on Instagram.