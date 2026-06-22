Buffalo dad welcomes fourth child as his Father's Day gift at Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo father got the ultimate Father's Day gift Sunday morning: the birth of his fourth child.

Nate Leone and Taylor Stuhr welcomed baby girl Scarlett at Mercy Hospital at 8:33 a.m. on Father's Day.

Scarlett, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, joins a family that already includes 3 children, two girls, ages 9 and 4, and a 1-year-old boy.

Leone said the timing of the birth caught him off guard in the best possible way.

"Nothing can top that. I didn't even know what was going to happen. I didn't even think about Father's Day until recently, that it was happening today, so it was a surprise and a good gift," Leone said.

Leone said the name was his choice and it was never in doubt.

"I came up with Scarlett, and that's the only one I thought of. I never picked another name. That's the one that stuck with me and it's very fitting for her," Leone said.

Adam Beam Taylor Stuhr and Nate Leone welcomed their newborn baby girl, Scarlett, on Father's Day at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

Stuhr said the name fit the family's tradition of choosing distinctive names.

"He likes it. It's an older name and he thought it was pretty. All of our kids seem to have relatively unique names, so it seemed fitting to have another older, not-so-common name," Stuhr said.

Scarlett's siblings had not yet met her as of Sunday, with the family planning to bring the children to the hospital on Monday.

Leone said he is looking forward to bringing Scarlett home and introducing her to the rest of the family, including the family dog.

"Taking her home to see everyone. Just taking her home and getting her acquainted with everything and our dog and getting her life started," Leone said.

When asked what he plans to do to make Mother's Day equally special, Leone said he’ll need a little bit of help to top this.