Buffalo Creek Academy to close at end of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local charter school, Buffalo Creek Academy, will close its doors at the end of this school year.

The school's founder, Christopher Manning, confirmed this with 7 News Wednesday.

The school had been fighting for a renewal in February, but the SUNY Charter Institute’s staff recommended against extending its charter, according to the school.

The decision leaves more than 100 families seeking new education options for their children.

Buffalo Creek Academy opened in 2020 and was established to provide alternative educational opportunities in the city.

According to the charter school in February, it opened at a "time of unprecedented disruption in education. Remote learning, pandemic-related setbacks, and the uncertainty of COVID-19 made the first two years an uphill battle. Yet, instead of giving up, the school pushed forward—adapting, refining its approach, and creating a thriving educational community as students returned to the building."

7 News reached out to the SUNY Charter Institute for comment and have yet to hear back.

Additionally, the founder of the school stated more information will be released Thursday.