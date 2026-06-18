BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A South Buffalo couple returned home from a trip to find city workers had entered their yard and cut down a tree without their permission.

Dan and Sarah Marinaro have lived at the property for 42 years. They said the tree is more than 200 years old. When it was damaged last weekend during a storm, the city cut it down without notifying them.

"We got a phone call Monday from my brother who said they're tearing your tree down," Dan said.

After calling the city to find out why, they were told workers responded to a 311 call from a neighbor who said the damaged tree was on city property. The city does own a small strip of land adjacent to the Marinaros' property, but the city's own records show the tree is on the Marinaros' land.

When the couple contacted the city's forestry division, the response was dismissive.

"He said that he did us a favor," Sarah said.

Workers also left the couple with the cleanup.

WATCH: Buffalo couple claims city workers cut down tree on their private property

Buffalo couple returns home to find city workers cut down tree on private property

The tree held deep sentimental value for the family.

"There are so many family members that are not with us now, and we sat under here and had memories. And they took the whole thing," Sarah added.

The couple now wants the city to remove the remaining debris and plant a new tree.

I called City Hall, and Buffalo Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp said the forestry team made a mistake and apologized to the couple.

"It was on private property; it should not have been cut down without the permission of the property owners, so we do apologize to them. I have asked our parks team and forestry team to go and clean up," Swanekamp said.

Swanekamp also agreed to replace it.

"I myself and the mayor are passionate about adding more trees to Buffalo, so we'd love to plant one or more trees on their property," Swanekamp said.