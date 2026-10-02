BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Common Councilmember is proposing a land swap with the Seneca Nation of Indians in an attempt to settle an ongoing dispute over the construction of a new gas station in the Old First Ward.

Watch the video below:

Buffalo councilmember proposes land swap with Seneca Nation amid ongoing gas station dispute

The Seneca Nation owns land at 5 Miami St. and has vowed to continue building a 28-bay gas and diesel station on the property, despite the city's opposition and threats to take the matter to court.

Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District where the property lies, wants to avoid litigation.

"That's not fruitful for anyone," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski is floating the idea of swapping the vacant Buffalo Grand Hotel for 5 Miami St.

"Now's the time to think outside the box. Let's get creative. Let's do something different," Nowakowski said. "We have a vacant and abandoned and blighted hotel ... The Seneca Nation runs casinos and restaurants in the hospitality industry.

However, the Buffalo Grand is not the city's to swap. The hotel is still owned by developer Harry Stinson. While it has been vacant since 2021, and the city has started legal proceedings to claim it, the property is not yet city-owned.

But Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca more or less jettisoned the idea Wednesday.

"Right now that's nothing that we're looking at," Seneca said. "We're in the middle of construction, and we're gonna build a One Stop. And that's where we're at right now."

A land swap would also need support from the mayor's office. I reached out to the city for their take, and in an email a city spokesperson said:

"There are many parcels throughout the City of Buffalo that would be better suited to this type of development. The City is open to continued discussions with the Seneca Nation about this project and potential paths forward on this issue. We reached out yesterday to request a meeting as soon as possible and are awaiting a response from the Seneca Nation." - City of Buffalo spokesperson

After the Seneca Nation shared renderings of the gas station Wednesday, they continued talks with neighbors at a private meeting Thursday. Meanwhile, construction continues.

