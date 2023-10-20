'I don't know if those things have been fixed': Buffalo Councilmembers speak on city's winter plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the past few days, the City of Buffalo has announced several steps it's taking to prepare for the winter ahead.

On Wednesday, city, county, and state leaders gathered for a FEMA-sponsored emergency preparedness seminar. The next day, the city's storm response task force announced recommendations on how to prepare for the winter season. Noticeably absent from both meetings were members of Buffalo's Common Council.

SEE ALSO: 'I do feel like we're in a better place': Buffalo Storm Response Task Force presents recommendations

"One of the things that the mayor said during one of his conversations that I heard is about communication, but he hadn't communicated with the Common Council on those things, and that's the frustrating piece," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

"Is that disheartening to know that you aren't a part of these conversations that you are also adamant about discussing," 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Wyatt.

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you know, like you said, I can only speak for myself, but this Common Council has been very proactive in addressing the issues in the last couple of years even addressing the winter storm," Wyatt responded.

WKBW

"The council comes as a willing participant in a partner in this it's not us versus them. it's let's do the best for our residents," Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman added.

In the days after the Christmas blizzard, Council Members pushed for answers about the city's handling of the storm. In September, four Council Members sent a letter to Mayor Bryon Brown's administration asking for updates on where plans stood. The mayor recently said he's feeling confident for the season ahead.

"I do feel like we're in a better place for this winter," Brown said.

Wyatt said he feels otherwise.

"I'm very skeptical when you tell me 'We're ready,' because I have not heard that. I'm not seeing that. We have some pieces of equipment, but as far as the coordination issues that we had last year, as far as communication with the Erie County and the city, I don't know if those things have been fixed," he said.

In January, the mayor wanted a fleet manager position created while the council wanted an emergency manager. After some compromise, both positions were approved. Still, months later neither has been filled.

"I've said all along that I did not believe that we needed a fleet manager or an emergency services manager to be prepared," Brown said Thursday.

Wyatt said these positions should have been filled earlier this year.

"For us not to have an emergency manager, someone who's putting us in the right position, to save lives...it just to me, flies in the face of reason," he said.

Bollman said he would also like to see those positions filled sooner.

"We agreed to it. We budgeted for it. Why not fill the positions," he said.

The last piece of the puzzle is the city's snow plan which must be filed by November 1st.

"Residents want to see us improve in our performance in snow removal and emergency preparedness and that's what I'm trying to deliver," Bollman said.