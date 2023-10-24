'It's about the safety and well-being': Buffalo City Hall split on emergency manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the City of Buffalo prepares for the upcoming winter season, an emergency manager position has yet to be filled.

In a Buffalo Common Council committee meeting Tuesday, University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt and Niagara District Council Member David Rivera said they will not approve any new city positions until an emergency manager is hired.

"If other municipalities have an emergency manager, why hasn't the second largest city in the state of New York have one? It begs the question. And so again, this is not about beating up on the mayor. This is not politics. It's about the safety and well-being — that's our first responsibility — the safety and well-being of our residents," Wyatt said.

Wyatt's comments come one day after the former deputy commissioner of New York City's Emergency Management Office said the City of Buffalo is "doomed to fail" without an emergency manager in place for winter.

Wyatt said he has also been hearing from residents who are wondering if the city is ready for winter.

You may recall, that just after the blizzard, Mayor Bryon Brown asked for a fleet manager position while Council Members wanted an emergency manager. Both roles, which will pay roughly $100,000 a year, were approved in February. Neither has yet to be filled.

7 News reached out to the city about the Council Members' comments and was sent this statement.

We are unconcerned about the Councilmembers' comments. The administration has conducted a national search to find the right person with the right qualifications. We continue to make progress regarding the position and hope to have an announcement in the near future.



In a recent interview with 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared his thoughts on the city still hiring for an emergency manager.

"It would be very helpful before the winter season hits that they name their emergency manager. I know they're going through interviews right now. It's very important that they name that before the winter storm," he told McCarthy.