BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Common Council member is proposing a new initiative that would steer young people caught stealing cars into a mandatory job skills program rather than straight to legal consequences.

Council Member Zeneta Everhart is a sponsor of a resolution that would give Buffalo police more discretion in deciding when to make an arrest, rather than issuing appearance tickets for low-level crimes as required under a 2020 executive order.

"I hear this from residents in the Masten District every single day that someone is stealing their car or even just damaging their car for the thrill of it," Everhart said.

Everhart is calling her proposal the Drive Forward Initiative. Drive stands for determination, responsibility, innovation, vision and excellence.

Under the plan, young people caught stealing cars would enter a mandatory diversion program where they would learn skills leading to employment.

"And so, if a young person is smart enough to steal a car without a key, without a key fob, then they're smart enough to go to school and learn a skill. And fix a car, build a car, right? Create some new technology for a car," Everhart said.

WATCH: Buffalo council member proposes diversion program for young car theft suspects

Buffalo council member proposes diversion program for young car theft suspects

Those who do not comply with the program or steal another car would face legal consequences, Everhart said.

Everhart said she supports revisiting parts of the 2020 executive order, but not all of it.

"There are certain parts of that policy that I truly believe, needs to be looked at again, and there's some of that I think should stay the same. Absolutely, we should not be arresting people because of a ticket. That's insane," Everhart said.

"But in turn for me there always has to be a way to redeem, right? There has to be a moment of redemption," Everhart said.

Everhart is one of three council members sponsoring the resolution on revisiting the executive order. Council Members Joel Feroleto and Chris Scanlon are also sponsors.

Everhart said this is just the beginning of the discussion, and she is looking forward to working with partners on finding a solution.

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