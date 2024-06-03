Buffalo Comptroller raises concerns over amended budget, losing revenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's fiscal watchdog is raising major concerns about the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

After the Buffalo Common Council approved an amended version of Mayor Byron Brown's budget, Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams said she's worried about how much money will be coming into the city.

For example, in the amended budget approved late last month, licenses, fines and penalties are projected to bring in $2 million. Miller-Williams said historically, those forms of revenue bring in less than $75,000.

Council President Chris Scanlon said while he acknowledges there is a revenue problem, Council members are trying different avenues to bring in more money.

"All of the revenues are what ifs, you know, until we actually see them come into the most reliable probably the three major ones, the state AIM, our property taxes and county sales tax," Scanlon said. "We introduced a slight increase to the rental registration which is going to bring in another million dollars. So we're slowly working on that revenue problem, but we got to do it all together."

But Miller-Williams said it may not be enough and that $40.7 million of non-recurring revenue, like American Rescue Plan funding, will expire by the end of the year. That money, she said, currently helps balance the amended budget.

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski said other areas of revenue like sales, parking enforcement and tribal compact gaming are unstable to rely on.

"The only thing right now as finance chair that I'm comfortable with revenues that are coming in are the taxes that are going to be paid by city residents Because that's, that's the only guarantee in this budget," Nowakowski said. "I'm seeing that we're going to face turbulence, probably midway in our fiscal year and you know, I've talked to the mayor openly about this and, you know, we have a difference of opinion and it's my personal opinion that no one's going to save us. Santa Claus is not coming to town, and we're not going to get a windfall of money to balance this budget."

Mirand: If we don't make the revenue for this upcoming fiscal year where could you see cuts for next year?

Brown: Well, I'm not gonna forecast what we're gonna cut next year we're not there right now. We know that there are whole range of things to do to generate more revenue. Been talking to the State of New York. I made no secret that I think Buffalo needs to get more money from the State of New York.

7 News recently asked Governor Kathy Hochul about the city's difficult financial times. She said the city already received $161 million in AIM funding.

"The state has been very supportive of the city and watching closely of their finances," Hochul said. "We're cognizant of the importance of the city but I'm aware they're taking steps to change the tax rates and working with the city council on that so let us wait and see how that bears out "

The mayor has until Saturday, June 8th, to sign a budget into law. Brown said he plans on approving the Common Council's version.