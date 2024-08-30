Buffalo community advocate recovering from severe dog attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An important piece to the Buffalo community is now in need of help of her own.

Solar Ingram suffered a horrific dog attack from her own dog named "Duke", earlier this month.

The attack was so severe she will have to undergo reconstructive surgery on her face.

Those who know or have crossed paths with Solar know she has her hand in every piece of the community, from being a part of Slow Roll Buffalo, a community advocate and is part of the WUFO radio family.

"Something was wrong with the paw. She lifted up the paw and he kind of growled at her. She didn't think nothing of it. Her and her son was there. An hour went by, and she's rubbing the dog on her couch. All of a sudden, the dog jumps up in her face and locks down in her face," WUFO President and Owner Sheila Brown said.

Known as the "Communities Daughter" because of how integral she is in helping organizations give back to the Western New York communities, Ingram is now having to be on the receiving end.

Slow Roll Buffalo General Manager Tim Courtney said, "The GoFundMe is going to help her get her life back on track. After the attack, she will need to relocate. She will need to have plastic surgery."

"She's a mother of four, she's an author, she's a songwriter, she's a poet, she's a content creator. She's just creative. That's how she maintains her income. This GoFundMe page will be perfect for her because what she's about to go through, she may be out of commission for a while," Longtime friend of Solar, Terry "Radio Terry" Davis, and a member of the WUFO family.

A GoFundMe page was created by Slow Roll Buffalo this week to help her get back on her feet.

Her recovery is said to take months and as for Solar's rescue dog "Duke", he sadly had to be put down.